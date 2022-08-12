The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has inducted Professor Lydia Aziato into office as its first female Vice-Chancellor.

She takes over from Prof. John Gyapong whose tenure ended on July 31, 2022 and will be the third Vice Chancellor of the university.

Professor Aziato was the Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Ghana, with more than 20 years under her belt as a nurse.

She obtained her first degree in nursing and psychology in 2001; and in 2005, she graduated with an MPhil in Nursing from the University of Ghana.

She also has a speciality certificate in Oncology Nursing from the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, Canada and completed in 2006.

Subsequently, she graduated with a PhD in Nursing from the University of the Western Cape, South Africa in 2013.

She holds both local and international positions in nursing organisations, such as Sigma Theta Tau. She also served on a number of boards and committees and is an external examiner for a number of Universities in Ghana and abroad.

She has at least 70 publications in over 39 international peer-reviewed journals and is a reviewer for 12 credible journals spanning 2012 to date.

Her research interests encompass pain management, cancer, and surgical nursing.

She has advanced skills in qualitative research and curriculum development and is interested in training and mentoring young nurses and students to enhance their skills and independence.

She holds professional membership in/affiliations with 10 establishments.