“And that’s why you’re seeing price increases in some markets, but not in others – you’ve got this nuanced approach which is trying to reflect the impact on the costs of goods in relation to those specific markets.”

Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and chief executive said in a blog post: “The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing.

“We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries.”

But Mr Harding-Rolls said he did not expect the price increase to put off gaming enthusiasts.

“I think pent-up demand for PS5, even though the availability is not good, means that this price increase won’t have a huge impact at all,” he said.

“I don’t see it changing Sony’s outlooks or their sales. I think they’re going to sell all the products that they can get into market.”

He added the move could potentially hand an advantage to Microsoft, which makes the Xbox console, “because it has the cheaper console in the market coupled with Game Pass”.

The BBC has approached Microsoft for comment.

‘Value of fun’

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told financial newspaper Nikkei: “In order to offer unique entertainment to a wide range of customers, we want to avoid pricing people out.