The Ghana Education Service (GES) is expected to take a final decision on the reopening of Bawku and Bolgatanga Technical Institutes which were shut down following a riot.

According to the Upper East Regional Minister, the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) took the decision to close down the schools to save lives and properties.

Speaking to Citi News, he said that adequate security measures have been implemented in the schools to prevent further destruction of properties and aid final-year students to write their exams.

“We closed the schools because of the state of insecurity. We didn’t want to lose any lives, so we have security agents in the schools. As to reopening of the schools, that decision has to come from the GES but we at REGSEC have done our part.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Parent Teacher Association of the Bolgatanga Technical Institute will visit the school later today, Monday, August 8, 2022, to help find lasting solution to the matter.

The Upper East REGSEC shut down both Bolgatanga and Bawku Technical Institutes following riots by students regarding alleged examination malpractices.

Four students of the Bolgatanga Technical Institute were arrested following riots at the school on Tuesday.

School and staff property were destroyed during the rioting. However, no arrest was made at the Bawku Technical Institute.

Both parents and students have appealed to have the schools reopened for final-year students particularly because female students are currently exposed to all manner of risks.