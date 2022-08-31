The Auditor General’s report on Ministries, Departments and Agencies noted that there were questionable salary payments amounting to GH¢1,112,896.00 made at the Finance Ministry.

The report indicated that these payments were to three people whose names could not be traced on the nominal roll of the Finance Ministry.

The report reminded public officials of Regulation 86 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) which states that, a Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall ensure that only the names of personnel who are eligible to receive payment for work done are kept on the payment voucher and keep records of the nominal roll of the covered entity in a manner that ensures that the correct amount of emolument is paid.

"We could not trace their personal files and names on the nominal roll of the Ministry," the Auditor General noted in the report.

The Auditor General recommended that the GH¢1,112,895.96 should be recovered from the Chief Director and the payroll validators of the Finance Ministry.