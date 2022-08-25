The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says the Ghana card will soon become the sole document for the provision of services under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) at credentialled facilities.

Chief Executive of the Authority, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye brought this to the fore when he interacted with a cross-section of the media in his office.

He advocated the need for all NHIS members to merge the two cards via the short code *929# in line with the NHIA’s agenda of “One nation, one card for healthcare service.”

The National Health Insurance Scheme remains Ghana’s leading vehicle to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.

Zero Tolerance for Copayment

Dr. Okoe-Boye also inaugurated a nine-member Committee to mitigate the impact of out-of-pocket payments, also known as copayments on access to medical services covered by the Scheme.

The Committee is led by the NHIA Director of Research, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Francis Asenso-Boadi.

Other members of the Committee are Titus Sorey, Secretary, Emmanuel Bukari, Daniel Adin-Darko, Albert Kwaku Ampofo, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Raymond Avinu, Baba Saddique Zankawah and William Omane-Adjekum.