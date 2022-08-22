Ghana Link Network Services (Ghana Link), the technical operator of trade facilitation tool, the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) picked five awards at the fifth edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards held on Friday, August 19, 2022, demonstrating its leadership position in the trade facilitation space.

The awards included Excellence in Innovation and Technology, Trade Facilitation Organization of the Year, and a Special Recognition Award for its outstanding industry leadership.

The Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Mr. Nick Danso Adjei won the ultimate award of the night which is the Entrepreneur of the Year while the Deputy Managing Director of the company, Mr. Clyde Panyin Adjei also won the Chief Operating Officer of the year award.

According to the organizers of the awards, the activities of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd have led to improvement in the clearance of goods and increased government revenue at the ports through digital technology.

In an interview, the Director of Operations at Ghana Link Network Services Ltd Mr. Raymond Amaglo, expressed gratitude to the stakeholders across the supply chain for their collaboration and efforts towards the successes achieved in the clearance chain.

“They have helped us to identify which areas which should make improvements to, they have brought suggestions on how we should streamline the processes. Because of that collaboration, it us helped for us to overcome all the challenges that have come across the period that we have implemented our solutions,” he said.

He added that Ghana Link will continuously improve its processes to achieve the desired results.

“Our goal is to ensure that on a very constant basis, we are improving our processes at the ports just to ensure that when it comes to trade facilitation in the sub-region there is no country comparable to us.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Amaglo was quick to add that the operators of the ICUMS, Ghana Link will continue to ensure that its processes are efficient to bring about reduction in cost at the various ports of entry and also see it that there is reduction in time of doing business.

The awards programme which is in its 5th year running is to reward those who have played defining roles in moving the shipping industry in Ghana forward and have demonstrated achievement across a wide variety of domains including sustainability, operational excellence and innovation.

Speaking at the awards the CEO, Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismarck said her outfit will continue to promote and protect the interest of shippers.

But speaking on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom revealed that government has taken action to find lasting solutions to shipper complaints including arbitrary charges and exchange rates used by some service providers.

“It is my fervent hope that consensus would be built to deal with these matters as quickly as possible to help not only support your operations but also accelerate economic growth,” he said.