The US representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, has urged Ghana to efficiently use the available resources to boost crop production and reduce the adverse impact of external shocks on food security.

In an interaction with farmers in the Northern Region as part of her visit to Ghana, Ambassador Thomas Greenfield emphasised the need for Africa to capitalise on its internal resources to reduce dependency on the West.

“The resources in Ghana are here, and we have to take advantage of the resources that we have at hand, so there is not that dependency and grain coming from as far away as Ukraine.”

Linda Thomas Greenfield also announced the $2.5 million assistance from the US government to Ghana.

The money is to mitigate the impact of growing food insecurity.

Speaking later to the media in Tamale, the Ambassador called on other partners to provide funding support to vulnerable countries.

“The only way that can be done is if we all work together as partners,” she stressed.

“While the US is the largest funder, we need others to step up to the place as well to provide funding so that we and get out of this crisis.”