The 7th edition of the Ghana Women of the Year Honours, will be held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on August 7, 2022.

This is an initiative that unveils and celebrates both the indigenous Ghanaian and diasporan women who are making a great impact in society.

For the past six years, the platform has showcased the untapped potential of womanhood and the outstanding exhibits of the empowered woman in various fields of endeavour.

The Honourees are selected by an astute board of achievers, who use clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields.

The Honourees for the 7th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours are:

• Corporate Personality – Abena Amoah

• Excellence in Business – Esther Cobbah

• Humanitarian of the Year – Otiko Afisah Djaba

• Excellence in Public Service – Alice A. Ofori-Atta

• Excellence in Health – Prof Dr. Lorna Renner

• Excellence in Education – Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

• Excellence in Media – Oheneyere Gifty Anti

• Lifetime Achievement – Gifty Affenyi Dadzie

• Excellence in Governance – Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

• Young Star – Gyakie

• Excellence in Music – Ohemaa Mercy

• Fashion Force – Aisha Ayensu

• Excellence in Technology – Regina Honu

The awards gala will take place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast Accra on Sunday, 7th August, 2022 at 6 pm.

The event is sponsored by UNFPA, Veuve Cliquot, Standard Chartered Bank, Access Bank, CBG, Ghandour Cosmetics, Verna, SIGA, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast Accra.

They are also supported by Citi FM, Citi TV, Ghana Weekend, B&FT, Ameyaw Debrah and Ytainment.

For enquiries, call 050 158 1265 or email: womenoftheyear@glitzafrica.com