The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will meet the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, August 29 over the Council’s order for Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV to shut down.

A statement issued by the GJA on August 26, said the Association had monitored events for two days with regard to the Kumasi Traditional Council shutting down Oyerepa FM and its negative effects on press freedom.

“The GJA has been monitoring events in the past two days regarding the shutdown and is deeply concerned about the actions of the Kumasi Traditional Council, which has the tendency to erode gains on the country’s nestling democracy”.

The Association also expressed concerns about the recent actions of traditional authorities and urged media houses to be circumspect in their dealings, specifically in discussing matters bordering on their activities.

“However the GJA is worried about recent developments in which traditional authorities are descending heavily on the media whilst criticizing such incidents the GJA admonish media institutions to be professional in the discharge of their duties particularly in discussing the matter at stake.”