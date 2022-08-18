The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Foundation in-line with its shared social investment objectives has supported this year’s Essikado Kuntum Festival celebration with the organisation of a Career Guidance and Counselling Fair for final year JHS and SHS students as well as their parents in Essikado.

The Career Guidance and Counselling Fair which is a flagship event on this year’s Essikadu Kuntum Festival calendar saw the participation of 450 final year JHS and SHS students from West Ridge JHS, St. Marks Anglican Basic School, Nana Katabra ‘B’ JHS among others.

The event, held in partnership with the Office of the Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia(V), had officials from the Education and Training Unit of the GNPC Foundation share with students and their parents, relevant information to help guide their future career options.

Various presentations highlighted scholarship opportunities available to all Ghanaians, including qualification criteria for GNPC Foundation’s annual local, and foreign scholarships as well as the application processes.

A representative of the GNPC Foundation, Shirley Aboagye Aniagyei, advised the students on the trick to securing a scholarship.

“One of the biggest hurdles to education is financial constraints, and although there are scholarship awarding bodies ready to assist you to further your education, there are limited slots available. To secure one, your application has to stand out, which means you must take your studies seriously and get exceptional grades,” she said.

She also noted that the GNPC Foundation has since 2017 awarded 5,550 scholarships and urged the students to apply when they become eligible.

Other representatives from the Metro Education Director and the Regional Guidance and Counselling Unit also shared valuable information with the students and responded to their enquiries.