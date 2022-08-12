The Versatile 3x Grammy Award-winning Reggae group, MorganHeritage will perform their legendary hits and new material as they embark on their first full-scale African tour.

This historic and record-breaking tour titled the “Island Vibes Africa Tour” kicks off on October 2 in Johannesburg, South Africaand will take the acclaimed performers to several nations across West, Central, East and Southern Africa over an 8-week period.

The tour produced and managed by RAVE, a Pan-African live events mavericks, and Morgan Heritage’s CTBC Music Group, a GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment company, will be bringing the vibe and verve of the Caribbean to blend perfectly with the celebrated sounds, colour and vibe of each country stop. Combined with world-class production, seamless electronic ticketing, RFID cashless trade experience, bolstered by comprehensive health and safety protocols for large public events.

Whilst on the road, Morgan Heritage will look to discover, interact, and collaborate with some of the freshest and biggest talents in each country to produce a collaborative album as they immerse themselves into the rich and diverse soundscapes of Africa.

Morgan Heritage commented that: “Africa has always been home to us, which clearly shows in the immense support we have enjoyed over the years from the continent. This tour is our gift to our brothers and sisters at home. We look forward to entertaining every single fan in every country as we continue to strengthen the shared bonds between Africa and the Caribbean.”

Despite the challenges sometimes associated with executing big ticket events across certain parts of the continent, logistics and infrastructure gaps, including varying health and safety guidelines, RAVE’s wealth of experience will help promoters to overcome and navigate any of such complexities to enable them to create epic fan moments

Ruddy Kwakye, Executive Producer for the tour and Chief Executive Officer of RAVE commented “We look to systematize, scale, and sustain the Live Entertainment ecosystem in Sub-Saharan Africa through, innovative partnership modelling, technology resourcing and high production values; this tour will allow us to do that and deliver memorable experiences for the fans”

The mission of the partnership between Morgan Heritage and RAVE is to act as the spark and ignition point to bring performers, labels, promoters, and fans together to revive and scale the live touring circuit across the continent.

For more Information, please visit their website: www.theislandvibestour.com