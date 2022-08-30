A former deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka, has expressed worry with a group of lawyers branding themselves as National Democratic Congress lawyers.

An NDC Lawyers’ Conference was held over the weekend, which Mr. Kpemka said could set a bad precedent in professional circles.

“I became afraid when I heard that,” he said on The Point of View.

“If you do identify yourself that openly, you will lend yourself to all forms of difficulty in practice,” Mr. Kpemka added.

He felt the political grouping was polarising the Ghana Bar Association and “we stand the danger of disintegrating.”

Mr. Kpemka warned that this could translate to rifts in other fields like medicine, education etc.

“When we begin to polarise professional bodies like the Ghana Bar Association and personalised it because of petty parochial interests… in the long term, we will set ourselves on the brink of professional collapse.”