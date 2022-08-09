The internet has become a necessity for everyone that they use the internet in one or another. Whether it is exploring some data on the internet, reading some news, making payments, or simply using social media, the internet plays an important role in everyone’s lives. And for businesses, it plays an even vital role as most businesses conduct their operations both physically and on the internet.

However, this creates a huge opening for cybercriminals as they are constantly looking out for vulnerable and insecure networks to get access to and steal vital information. For businesses, the most important entry point is their WiFi network through which cybercriminals gain access to their valuable data.

A data breach or a cyberattack can rip your businesses into pieces if you don’t have any backup system available. Not only do you lose your valuable customers’ data but you also lose the trust of your customers and your reputation in the market. It is better to take some precautionary measures and secure your wireless network to prevent cyberattacks from happening and crippling your businesses. Below, we have mentioned some ways to secure your WiFi network to prevent wireless attacks from happening in the first place:

Physically Secure The Router

The first and foremost thing to do is that you have to physically secure the router by placing it at a place where it is not in reach of a visitor or a guest. You might have seen it in the movies or in dramas that cyber attackers usually gain access to the network by physically attaching to the router or attaching a malicious device with the router.

You should make sure that you place the WiFi router in a place where it is hidden from everyone and to make it even more secure, you can install a video surveillance camera to monitor the router. Placing a router in a safe place, unknown to others keeps it out of reach from everyone.

Change The Default Login Credentials

The next thing that you have to do is change all the default login credentials and change. Almost every wireless router comes with a default username or password that can be found easily on the internet. Using the default credentials on 192.168.0.1, anyone can log in and access the settings of the router. You should change the default login credentials to prevent anyone from accessing the router’s administration settings.

Change The SSID

This might not be a big thing but it can make a difference. The SSID or the name of your WiFi network is also important and you should try to change it from the default to something which doesn’t give any information about your company or the internet service that you are using. This is done through the default gateway address like 192.168.1.1, which again emphasizes the importance of changing the default login credentials.

Enable WPA2/WPA3 Security Protocol

WPA2 or WPA3 are wireless encryption technologies that protect your WiFi network and data being shared across the network. Make sure that when you set your wireless password, you choose either WPA2 or WPA3 as the default security protocol.

Regularly Update The Firmware

For home routers, updating firmware regularly isn’t that important but for businesses it is. Firmware is the operating system on which the router runs. Just your PC runs on Windows or Mac OS, the routers run on a specific firmware. Router manufacturers regularly release firmware updates that contain security fixes and changes that improve the performance of the router. For businesses, it is very important to regularly check for firmware updates and install the latest updates as soon as possible.

Enable Firewall

A firewall may not be necessary for your home network but for your business network is very vital. It protects your network against outside attacks and threats by monitoring the incoming and outgoing traffic. You should not only enable the router’s own firewall but also set up a firewall in the PC that you use. A firewall is very important to stay protected against cyberattacks and threats.

Team Up With A Professional Security Vendor

The things that we have mentioned up till now were all the basic things that you can employ yourself and should employ as these will keep your network protected against cyber attacks but to take your security to the next level, you can partner up with a professional security vendor that offers network security services. Such vendors have experience in dealing with network security and employ different techniques to further enhance the security of your Wi-Fi network.