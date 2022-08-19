President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says measures are being taken to address the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi and the worsening economic situation in the country.

Speaking at the opening of the 12th Biennial Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Winneba in the Central Region, the President said he is not oblivious of the country’s economic woes.

Nana Akufo-Addo said despite the challenges facing the country, his government will not relent in efforts to improve the lives of the people.

“We will continue with our expansion and modernise our education system to create the 21st-century workforce, systematically reform our health care system to ensure a robust system, the realization of agenda of industrial transformation that holds the key to future prosperity, execution of comprehensive infrastructure plans in roads and railway, conclusion of the digitalization project to attain full benefit, empowerment of the security agencies to guarantee the safety of the country.”

The President also said the issue of the cedi depreciation is of great concern to the government and assured that everything possible will be done to curb same.

He called on Ghanaians to have faith in his government’s ability to turn things around.

President Akufo-Addo added that he will continue to have abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of the nation around.

“…I urge all [of you] to have same beliefs that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored, the battle is the Lord’s,” he added.