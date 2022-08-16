The Psychiatric Association of Ghana has called for the implementation of mental health programs in various workplaces across the country.

President of the Psychiatric Association, Dr. Ruth Owusu Antwi on the Citi Breakfast Show, said employers should provide psychologists in various institutions to help address mental health issues adversely affecting employees.

“Institutions should put in place employee assistance programs in difficult times like this to take care of the mental health of workers.”

Dr. Ruth Owusu added that implementing such programs will increase productivity in various companies.

“If employee assistant programs are implemented, it ensures that people are not just present for work, but are also productive.”

Ghana experiencing ‘mental illness inflation’ – Psychiatric Association

Dr Collins Badu Agyemang, National President, Ghana Psychological Association (GPA), says Ghana is currently experiencing a “mental illness inflation.”

He attributed the problem to stress, anxiety, and loss of jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the increase in crime, violence amongst the youth and high level of unemployment, amongst others.

Dr Agyemang said in terms of policymaking and budgetary allocations at the national level, much was needed to be done to strengthen the relevance of psychological health in Ghana.

He said this on Monday during the launch of the Ghana Psychology Week 2022 in Accra.