Samsung has announced the next generation of ground-breaking foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Both devices feature customisable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance.

Now in its fourth generation, the Galaxy Z series continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life.

“Samsung Galaxy foldable are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customisation both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through our unwavering focus, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device line-up and enjoyed by people worldwide.”

As a testament to Samsung’s dedication to superior craftsmanship, every component in both form factors has been thoroughly analysed to deliver a truly optimised experience to ensure that every consumer has a device to fit their needs.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customisation while maintaining its ultra-compact design.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 opens up new possibilities for users by delivering Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to date, offering shape-shifting design, immersive displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors.

Galaxy Z Flip4, the Ultimate Self-expression Tool Inside and Out

The Galaxy Z Flip4 enhances our users’ favourite features, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression.

Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences, so you can shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam.

Galaxy Z Fold4, a Multi-Tasking Powerhouse with Ultimate Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is the result of Samsung Galaxy’s enduring smartphone innovation and our most powerful smartphone yet. Z Fold4 combines Samsung’s collective mobile technology expertise to create a device with increased functionality whether opened, closed, or in Flex mode.

Multitasking on Z Fold4 is easier than ever, so users can get more done on the move. The new Taskbar provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to your favourite and recent apps. Multitasking is also more intuitive, thanks to new swipe gestures. Instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask.

Samsung continues its barrier-defying innovation journey to deliver the level of durability consumers expect, both in and out. With our Armour Aluminium frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are our toughest foldable ever.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Premium Design with the Ultimate Listening Experience

Joining the Galaxy Z series are Galaxy Buds2 Pro – Samsung’s new top-of-the-line earbuds that provide Samsung’s most immersive wireless audio experience with a new, compact design, and seamless connectivity that is perfect for any aspect of your everyday life.

The new Buds2 Pro allows users to escape into their own world and simultaneously stay connected to their life.

Galaxy for the Planet

Since the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has incorporated recycled materials not just in our packaging, but also in the hardware of our new products. These are the first steps in our Galaxy for the Planet initiative, which includes our continued incorporation of recycled plastics and the creation of new materials in partnership with sustainability partners.

Availability

Galaxy Z Flip4 complements users’ styles with premium designs in legacy colours: Bora Purple and Graphite, and new colours: Pink Gold and Blue. The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Standing Cover with Pen case are offered in refined colours that include GreyGreen, Beige and Phantom Black.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available for pre-order in Ghana from 22nd August. Customers who pre-order either Galaxy Z Flip4 or Galaxy Z Fold4 will receive one complimentary year of Samsung Care+, delivering protection against drops or cracked screens with Samsung expert support in 51 countries, Galaxy Buds2, a Clear Cover with Ring for the Galaxy Z Flip4 or a Standing Cover with S Pen for Galaxy Fold4 and customers will also enjoy 3 months of ad-free music listening with Spotify Premium.