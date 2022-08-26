Alumni of the University Hall, also known as Katanga Hall, have condemned the recent violent clashes between the current residents of Katanga and Unity Hall, which resulted in the destruction of property on the university campus.

Following the chaos which ensued on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the Katanga alumni lauded the University management and security agencies for their swift response in restoring calm on the campus.

In a press statement signed by the Global president of the Alumni Association, the group urged all students to direct their energies toward academic work and activities that promote peace.

The statement added that all JCR are to remain calm in the face of any provocation.

Meanwhile, two persons involved in the riot have been remanded in police custody while the management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says it is working with the police to take into custody some 62 students identified to have participated in a riot on campus.

“We condemn in no uncertain terms any unruly behavior and destruction of property and we fully support University Management’s decision to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.”

“We take this opportunity to reiterate our previous calls on University Management to explore ways of increasing the numbers of continuing students in the halls to provide mentoring that is currently nonexistent due to residential policies in response to accommodation shortages. In the meantime, we will continue to work hard with all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to these unfortunate challenges.”