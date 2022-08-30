Kilo grew up in south London, specifically Clapham, like most suburban kids, but with a keen eye for talent. He began assisting a friend who was a musician as the years passed. That friend turned out to be J Hus, the megastar.

It would only get better from here, as he and his brother, Moe Bah, launched their talent management firm, 2k Management.

Top talents include Young T, Bugsey, and Jae5, to name a few. He has won several music management awards and was named by Complex UK as one of the best black British executives in the industry.

Kilo expanded his knowledge by co-founding a label with his long-time best friend, Jae5, and brother, Moe Bah. 5K Records was founded and is home to top talents such as King Promise, to name a few.

Kilo has his sights set on even more significant endeavours, and the music industry hasn’t seen the best of him yet.