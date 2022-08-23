Police have arrested a level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Elivis Nsiah, for threatening to stab some students of the university.

The police made the arrest as part of investigations into the disturbances recorded at KNUST recently.

The suspect is alleged to have threatened to stab five students of the Continental Hall of the university and kill one other student of the same hall to pacify what he referred to as “the gods.”

The accused person was put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 30th August 2022.

“Meanwhile, investigations are still ongoing to get all others involved in the rioting arrested to face justice,” a statement from the police noted.

Students of the University hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Conti) clashed during a procession by some members of Katanga last Thursday.

Eleven people were injured, while nine vehicles belonging to staff of the institution were vandalized.

The clash ensued when students of Unity Hall refused to allow students of University Hall to use a route in front of their Hall for a procession.