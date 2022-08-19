Power was returned to Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities after assurances by local government, but a fault meant the communities lost power within five minutes.

Simon Tetteh, the Lower Manya-Krobo MCE, said there are a few more challenges that needed addressing for the permanent return of power.

“If you call anybody from Lower-Manya Krobo, the rain is seriously falling here, but we are working hard to make sure power is restored,” the MCE added on Eyewitness News.

The two districts have been without power since July 27 amid a dispute over the installation of prepaid meters.

Mr. Tetteh said some residents heard a blast near a transformer during the brief return of power.

“What they detected is that during the challenging times, some people who were not qualified electricians tampered with some of them [the transformers],” he noted further.

The restoration of power is the first phase amid the drive to install prepaid metres which caused tensions in the enclave.

Sensitisation and engagements with the community are expected to continue and Mr. Tetteh said he believes “going forward, what we have experienced previously will not happen again.”