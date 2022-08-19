Residents of Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region thronged the streets on Friday to demonstrate against what they say is indiscriminate sale of family lands, allegedly by traditional authorities in the area.

They also contend that the forceful takeover of farmlands is threatening the peace of the area and has rendered farmers helpless and jobless.

Some of the demonstrators who shared their frustrations said these lands are being sold to estate developers and individuals.

The convener of the group, Kofi Okraku presenting a petition to the Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly, called on government to intervene.

“The land belongs to families. The stool has got its own land. As I speak, there is another land which belongs to the stool. They removed the cocoa trees from it and sold it to sand winners, which are about 40-50 acres. Lands that were given to our grandparents; Kukurantumi lands, are not stool lands. They belong to families and individuals. Every family has its own lands.”

He claimed that one person has lost his life as a result of the land litigation.

“We are calling on the Okyehene to step into the matter so that we can have our lands back.”

The Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Umar Bondinga after receiving the petition commended the organizers for a peaceful demonstration and promised to forward it to the appropriate authorities for redress.

“I am assuring you that your petition will go to the appropriate quarters where you have directed me to send it– that is the Okyeman council at Kyebi.”

“So far as you have submitted the petition, you should exercise restraint and let peace prevail in the town.”