Scores of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters have marched through the streets of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, and declared their support for Trades and Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen ahead of the party’s flagbearership race.

Although the national leadership of the party had issued a directive calling for the cancellation of the health walk, the organizers defied the order.

The Health Walk christened “Aduru woso” which means, it’s your turn, saw participants clad in branded party T-shirts that had pictures of the Trades and Industry Minister.

A stalwart of the NPP, Hopeson Adorye who took part in the march, explained that the directive by the party came at a time when organizers of the event had advanced preparations.

He however called on the national leadership of the party to ensure sanctions are applied against other persons declaring open support for other prospective flagbearers.

“The grassroots are yearning for Alan Kyerematen. They keep saying that he should resign from government and declare his intention for party business to go on. I am overwhelmed by the numbers. I want the national executives to come out and draw the lines on what supporters and aspirants can do.”