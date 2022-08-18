Traders in Kumasi markets are against private companies providing meters to their stalls.

In a statement from the Combined Traders Association of Kumasi City Markets, the traders said they prefer metres supplied by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

“We fully have great faith in the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to supply us meters as they are in the best capacity to do so greatly,” they said.

“We as the final users and cost bearers of the meter in whatever way do not support any private entity supplying us meters – expecting ECG for our meters is non-negotiable,” the traders added in the statement.

They further urged the assembly not to consider any alternatives for electricity metres.

“We, the combined traders by this letter remind the management and the board of directors to put a stop to any negotiations been made in securing meters for traders from any private supplier.”