There is resentment among inhabitants in communities within the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region over bad roads.

Roads in almost all communities in one of Ashanti Region’s largest municipalities have deteriorated, with the rains worsening the plight of road users.

Major roads which were being constructed before the 2020 general elections have all been abandoned as contractors left the sites immediately after the elections.

Some inhabitants of Antoa and youth from the municipality have accused the current administration of depriving the people of Kwabre East roads after the constituency continued to give the largest votes to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in every election.

“I have been here since birth and this road was constructed since Rawlings’ era and there hasn’t been any renovation at all. We the people in Kwabre East deliver a lot of votes for the NPP, yet we are not getting anything from them. Roads are bad and pregnant women struggle to the health facilities; some even die,” a resident said.

Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng admitted the road infrastructure deficit in the area and said efforts were being made to address the concerns.

“I am worried. Aside from the fact that I am the MP, this is my hometown and my family is here. I will continue to urge them to be patient and support us so we come out of the current difficulties because good things do not come easily”, she said.

In 2019 though, 46 communities in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region benefitted from the rehabilitation of some roads in the area.

The initiative which is being funded by the MP was aimed at fixing poor roads in the communities accessible and more motorable.

The GH¢150,000 project covered grading of the roads and watering them to prevent the dust from affecting the residents.

Most roads in communities in the Kwabre East have been rendered unusable.

Gullies have also been created close to major drains in the communities following persistent erosion caused by running water, especially during the rainy season.