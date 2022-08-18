It seems to be a great time for Ghanaian musicians over the last few weeks, with a great showing at various concerts and festivals in Ghana and across the world.

Apart from it being a good sign of acceptance of Ghanaian music and acts, it sets the tone for a great projection for the Ghanaian arts space, its practitioners and key stakeholders going forward.

One of Ghana’s biggest music exports with a true authentic sound, Regina Lamisi Awiniman Anabilla Akuka, popularly known by the stage name, Lamisi, gave a good account of herself when she performed at this year’s edition of the popular Kwaku Summer Festival in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The enterprising Ghanaian singer, songwriter and performer from the Upper East Region gave a spirited performance when she mounted the Kentefugu Fest stage on (Day) at the Kwaku Summer Festival, which took place at the Nelson Mandela Park.

Lamisi received a standing ovation during her performance on two occasions, with the audience continually screaming her name, a signal of approval. At a point, she had to pause her performance to engage with the audience, and thank them for such a great reception.

As if that was not enough, just after announcing the last song of her performance, the audience started screaming for more. With approval from the organisers, she had to stay on for a few more minutes to wrap her performance, with the audience applauding her.

The Kwaku Summer Festival is a grand celebration of cultural diversity and identity in the Zuidoost district, with culture, sports and food as the most important forms of expression and where broad (social) participation and the Surinamese origins are the most important pillars.

Kwaku Summer Festival is one of the larger festivals in the Netherlands and one of the largest events in Amsterdam, attracting around 300,000 visitors every year. The festival brings cultures together and provides a series of beautiful performances, dance, film, music and of course football.