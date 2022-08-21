The final funeral service of the late Northern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, was held on Sunday in Tamale with a call on party members to work as a united front to win the 2024 elections in his memory.

NDC party faithful including former President, John Dramani Mahama, serving and former executives, members of Parliament past and present, as well as former government appointees attended the funeral to mourn with the family of the late Northern regional chairman, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.

The rites began with Islamic prayers and Quran recitation to seek Allah’s mercy for the departed.

Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, won elections in 2018 and has been the regional chairman of the party until his demise on August 16.

Tributes from the family and NDC fraternity were read by his daughter.

“Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila even though was a Chief, he believed that chiefs can be partisan and still remain impartial to their subjects, and he proved it.”

Party executives who eulogised him referred to him as a man of wisdom.

“Chairman Mobila was a fountain of wisdom and knowledge, and his experience and expertise were also brought to bear on party activities”.

The former president, who was also present at the funeral, described the late chairman as a father.

According to him, in order to honour the late chairman, the party needs to work to bring the NDC back to power in 2025.

“Nobody knows when his time will come, and so like General Secretary and our chairman said, the least honour we can pay to our chairman Mobila is to win the 2024 election and bring NDC back into office.”

The party also made some cash donations to support the family.