Lynx Entertainment held its 15th-anniversary celebration at the West Hills Mall on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The Lynx @15 Experience Concert featured all Lynx stars and other guest artistes.

Media personalities Dr. Pounds and Sheldon The Turn Up as well as DJ Texas and MC Nana King steered affairs on the night.

DJ Vyrusky, DJ Wallpaper, DJ Shiwaawa and DJ Cartoon provided great music rotation throughout the event.

The night saw up-and-coming artistes from Kasoa and all over the capital city giving off their best as curtain-raiser.

Lynx Entertainment’s new signees; BoiJake, St. Lennon, DSL, and Maya Blu were a delight to watch at the West Hills Mall.

Kwame Yogot, Malcom Nuna, Lil Win, Mr. Drew, were on stage to support and didn’t disappoint with their performances.

Adina took over and performed some of her great tunes including ‘Why’, ‘Killing Me Softly’, ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Too Late’.

The Rockstar lived up to his name. Kuami Eugene’s energetic live band delivery of every song got the crowd reacting with cheers. From ‘Obiaato’ to the last song; ‘Abodie’, there was no dulling at the concert.

Ghana’s Golden Boy, KiDi, wrapped the excitement up with back-to-back hits with the band. He performed ‘Say Cheese’, ‘Enjoyment’ and ‘Touch It’.