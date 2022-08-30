Police in the Northern Region say they are investigating circumstances that led to a middle-aged man jumping from the Tamale flyover in an apparent suicide attempt.

The incident which occurred on Monday saw a man believed to be in his 30s jumping from the flyover and landing on the ground lane.

In a 5 seconds video circulating on social media, onlookers could be heard screaming as the man falls from the overpass.

The man is said to have sustained injuries and was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he is receiving treatment.