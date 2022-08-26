A 34-year-old man who poured acid on his girlfriend after accusing her of infidelity has been arrested by police in Bawjiase.

Police sources say the suspect, Ishmael Asitso, has been on the wanted list of the Bawjiase Police Command for almost a year after his attack on his girlfriend, Comfort Tawiah.

Police got wind of his return to the area after the incident and were on the lookout for him.

Ishmael Asitso, who was driving a Toyota Highlander on his way to the village, was signalled by police officers at the Oklu-Nkwanta checkpoint to stop but failed to do so, driving through the barricade.

Police officers fired at the vehicle, bursting one of the tyres and stopping him in the process.

Ishmael Asitso is also on record to have been arrested and granted bail several times for allegedly stealing goats in the area.

Police say the suspect will be processed for court.