A security officer at Newmont Africa’s Ahafo mine reported missing on the evening of Wednesday, 27th July 2022 has been found.

A statement from Newmont said the security personnel was found by a hunter on Sunday.

“A joint search party made of the Police, Newmont’s Emergency Team, Protea Coin Ghana (our contracted security provider) and community volunteers had conducted extensive search for the missing security officer over the past four days.”

“A hunter found him at midday on Sunday, 31st July, in a neighbouring forest reserve where he had travelled to himself.”

The mining firm said the personnel is assisting the police with their investigations on his disappearance, while Newmont has arranged medical and psychological support for him.

Backround

On Wednesday, 27th July at about 6.30pm, the security officer told his colleague that he was going using the washroom.

After over 45 minutes of not returning to his duty post, his colleague reported his absence to the supervisors on duty.

The company notified the Minerals Commission, which undertook an on-site fact-finding investigation.

In collaboration with his community leaders, police, local government officials, family and community leaders, a joint search team was initiated to find the missing officer.

Acting General Manager’s remarks

“I would like to thank the joint search team who worked tirelessly over the last 72 hours to find the missing security officer,” said Samuel Eshun, Acting General Manager, Ahafo South Mine.

“The safety and security of our workforce will continue to remain our priority. We will review this incident thoroughly and ensure that the lessons learnt to inform further enhancement of our security protocols and procedures,” he added.

About Newmont Africa

Newmont Africa, a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, is Ghana’s leading gold producer with two gold mining operations in Ghana: the Ahafo Mine in the Ahafo region and the Akyem Mine in the Eastern region.

The Company’s Ahafo North Project is preparing to commence construction activities following regulatory permitting approvals and extensive stakeholder engagements.

Newmont Africa currently employs over 8,000 employees and contractors.