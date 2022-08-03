The Tourism officer for the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region, Paul Addah says the park is rebounding following the devastating effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Addah made the comments at the park to mark this year’s world rangers day.

Mr. Paul Addah congratulated the rangers of the park for their commitment to duty.

“Let us congratulate rangers of Mole and our sister parks for their tremendous efforts towards maintaining our nation’s biodiversity.”

“It is remarkable that the Mole national park is rebounding its leaps and bounds following the ravaging coronavirus pandemic. This is testament to the work that our indefatigable rangers are doing.”

The manager for Mole motel, Sylvester Kubi who spoke on behalf of other stakeholders said he was happy to see the unity of purpose among the rangers

“The unity among rangers, park managers and all stakeholders is coming back. The implication is that together we will all protect the park and you the rangers are the front line defenders of all the wildlife in the park and without unity among you, you can never protect the park.”

World Rangers Day is marked every year on 31st July to commemorate rangers who were killed or injured in the line of duty and to celebrate the work that they do to protect the natural treasures and cultural heritage of the planet.

A ranger usually refers to a person who has the responsibility of preserving and protecting parklands and naturally protected areas.

Rangers mostly work with other volunteers and staff members to maintain bridges, stiles, footpaths and gates.

They are the backbone of the national parks and spend most of their time out and about.

They are the link between the national parks and local people or visitors.

Around the world, rangers are the first to indulge in a fight to protect our natural heritage.

So the day is observed to honour them and to pay tribute to rangers who lost their lives while performing their duty.

Rangers put their lives at risk to protect the forests, natural parks and other natural resources.

This year’s event at Mole was also used to honour deserving rangers.