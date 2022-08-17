Ghanaian music producer Joseph Appiah also known in showbiz as Quick Action is preparing to pursue a course in audio engineering at the Academy of Arts in San Francisco.

Quick Action told ghanaweekend.com in an interview that he has decided to go back to school to upgrade his skills and knowledge in the competitive music field.

“Technology is evolving so fast. So after 20 years in the music industry, I need to have a refresher course to enhance my knowledge in the current and future of audio production,, that is audiobook publishing and audiobook digitization” he said.

In 1999, Quick Action took a beginners course in music production at T and T Recording Studio.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of S24 Recording Studio paid his dues as one of the topmost music producers in Ghana.

He has proven his creative works over 20 years in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

He has produced songs for music greats such a Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Samini, Ohemaa Mercy, Shasha Marley, Blakk Rasta, Kwaw Kese, Tic Tac, Samini, Okomfo Kwaadee, Buk Bak, among others.

His adeptness on the keyboard, earned him the name Quick Action by one of Ghana’s legendary hiplife artiste TiC (formerly Tic Tac).

He is the originator of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution Translation into the major Ghanaian languages in the form of Audiobook.

By: Kwame Dadzie | Ghana Weekend