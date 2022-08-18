The chief of Mion, Naa Mahamadu Abdulai has died after a short illness.

The sad incident happened on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital in Accra.

He has since been laid to rest at Sambu, the traditional capital of Mion in line with Dagbon custom and tradition.

The spokesperson for the family, Dr. Mahama Natogmah, said: “the news of the chief’s death came as a big blow to the family.”

He left behind four wives and 12 children.

The late Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V was the heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin.

He was the next in line after the reigning Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari II, per the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship.

Known in private life as Mahamadu Abdulai, the late Mion Lana was born in 1974.

He was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019, at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi following the ascension of Ya Naa Abukari II as the Overlord of Dagbon.

He was the first son of the late Ya Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV who was the Overlord of Dagbon from 1969 to 1974 and was eligible to ascend to the Dagbon Namship (Ya Naa).

He was 14 years old when his father died and was accordingly enskinned as Boling-Lana of the Abudu Royal Gate in Dagbon, one of the skins a chief has to occupy to become the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom in the future.