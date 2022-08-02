President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Her appointment is subject to the approval of Parliament.

The President has also nominated Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah as Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection,

“The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the approval of his nominees for this important Ministry, so they can assist in the effective delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin said.

The President on July 28, 2022, revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo, who is also a Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya.

The decision by the President came at a time Parliament was debating her continuous stay in the house after absenting herself from Parliament for more than 15 sitting days without approval from the Speaker.

There had been calls from within and outside the NPP for the third-term Member of Parliament to be sanctioned for her continuous absence.