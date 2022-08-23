The government has deployed a Platoon of Naval personnel to ward off illegal miners operating on the Ankobra and Offin rivers.

The move is to complement an operation recently undertaken by the Operation Halt Two team of the Ghana Armed Forces to prevent mining activities on water bodies.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to clamping down on the activities of illegal miners, especially on water bodies.

The Ministry has also advised persons interested in understanding small-scale mining to contact the appropriate offices of the Minerals Commission for assistance.

The Ministry indicated that the Minerals Commission was ready to assist interested persons in the allocation of sites for small-scale mining and the distribution of mercury-free machines.

A Public Relations update from the Ministry of Lands and Resources has warned that security agencies will deal ruthlessly with persons found to have engaged in illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as “Galamsey“.

The statement further said the deployment of the officers follows the decision by the Minerals Commission and Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to step up protection of the water bodies following the recent viral videos of galamsey activities on Offin River.