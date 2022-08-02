The Greater Accra Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has temporarily put on hold branch elections in nine constituencies in the region.

The constituencies are Ablekuma South, Krowor, La-Dadekotopon, Ledzokuku, Sege, Amasaman, Shai Osudoku, Ashaiman and Tema West.

The opposition party last month announced a roadmap for its internal elections. It has planned to hold the elections from July 20 to September 2, 2022.

According to a statement from the party and signed by its regional Chairman, Kobina Ade Coker, a new date will soon be communicated to all branch members in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the party has also directed that elections should be held only at the old branches of six constituencies in the region.

The 6 are Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ashaiman, Tema East, Dome-Kwabenya, Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro and Korle Klottey.