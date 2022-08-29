The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress in the Northern region has condemned the attack on the Party’s regional office last week by some persons believed to be members of the party.

Some persons, on Tuesday, massed up at the party office and vandalized properties amid gunshots over the appointment of Adolf Ali as the Acting Regional chairman of the party.

Speaking at a media briefing today in Tamale, the council of elders called on the National Executive Committee to constitute a committee to investigate the attack.

Alhaji Umaru Yussif, secretary to the council, said: “The Council of Elders considers this attack as criminal and has therefore called on the law enforcement agency to treat it as such. It is the considered conviction and belief of the Council of Elders that the Regional Council office that was attacked was built out of the contributions of committed and loyal members of the party as far back as 1999.”

“For people claiming to be party faithful to do this is highly condemnable. This behaviour is considered anti-party. The Regional Council of Elders is calling on the National Executive Committee to set up a committee to investigate the attack and enable the appropriate structures of the party to trigger Article 48, that is party discipline of the party constitution, to deal with the situation.”

The council also endorsed the Vice-chair, Adolf Ali to continue to act as regional chairman until the next regional party conference.

“We call on the youth of the party to exercise maximum restraint why further consultation continues to find lasting solutions to the current challenge of the party in the Region. In any case, the Council of Elders unreservedly endorses the decision taken by the functional executive committee in settling on Ali Adolf as the Acting Regional Chairman until the next Regional Party conference.”