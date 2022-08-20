The Yilo Krobo Paramountcy says it is confident the road map that both Yilo and Manya Krobo Paramouncies agreed upon with the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana will be duly adhered to for total calm to be restored.

They are also hopeful economic activities will bounce back after power was restored to both areas after almost three weeks of power cut.

The ECG on Friday, August 19, 2022, restored power to the two municipalities after it cut them off for over 3 weeks over a protracted impasse between ECG and the Krobo people following the introduction of a prepaid metering system in the Krobo Enclave.

The two districts had been without power since July 27 amid a dispute over the installation of prepaid meters.

Residents complained that the situation which had lingered for long was affecting their livelihood.

Businesses, Health facilities; Schools and the hospitality industry have been hugely affected within the time frame for the power outage.

The Divisional Chief of Okper in Yilo Krobo, Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX, is glad power in the area has been restored and said he, “together with other chiefs in the area will ensure the situation never repeats itself.”