Niger has deployed rainmaking technology aimed at alleviating the effects of drought in the country, weather authorities said Thursday.

The desert country has faced a food crisis for years because of extended dry spells.

The head of the national meteorology institute Katiellou Gaptia Lawan told AFP news agency, “we had to do something about this drought”.

The “induced rain” technology involves using an aircraft to spray chemicals into clouds.

The intervention is targeting areas where people farm.

Some parts of the country have experienced flooding further adding to the food crisis.