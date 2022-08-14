Ghanaian contemporary music group, Nkyinkyim Band will be releasing its debut album dubbed ‘Where We Dey?’ on August 27, 2022.

The ‘Where We Dey’ album is centered on love, life, and the quest of finding one’s true purpose.

It features music greats like Fameye, Blaqad, Kojo Nda (veteran highlife musician) and Kwame Brenya. The album cuts across all genres, satisfying all the diverse forms of music enthusiasts.

The release of ‘Where We Dey?’ will be a precursor to the first ever Nkyinkyim Experience Concert slated for September 24, 2022 in Accra.

‘Nkyinkyim’ is an Adinkra symbol which represents versatility, initiative and dynamism.

It also relates to the proverb that says “Life is a twisted journey”. The band thus draws its inspiration from this symbol.

Nkyinkyim Band is a Ghana based music group made up of young musicians from different music backgrounds united through the twist and turns of life’s journey as the name of the band suggests.

They have performed with artistes such as Kwabena Kwabena, Fameye, Samini, Stonebwoy, KK Kabobo and Adane Best.

Others are Mr Drew, Kuami Guitar, Kofi Nti and Afriyie Wutah.

Nkyinkyim has also made features on shows like Citi TV’s Music of Ghana Origin (MOGO), Business Olympics and Entertainment Achievement Awards; Ghana Music Awards UK Family Concert, among others.