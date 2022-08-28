The Forestry Commission has dispelled claims that one of the lions at the Accra Zoo has escaped.

The disclaimer was issued following speculations on social media that one of the lions had escaped, with many users cautioning residents around the Achimota Forest to be on the lookout.

The Forestry Commission in a statement said all the lions at the zoo have been safely locked up in their cages.

It however revealed that a middle-aged man who broke into the lions’ cage on Sunday, August 28, 2022, has died after sustaining injuries.

The Forestry Commission does not know the motivation behind the man’s actions.

The CEO of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey in a statement said “Around 12:00 hours today 28th August 2022, officials of the Accra Zoo on a routine patrol, noticed a middle-aged man (an intruder) had jumped the security fences and entered the lions’ enclosure of the Zoo. The motive of the intruder is yet to be determined. The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure.”

“The intruder has been confirmed dead from injuries sustained, and the body has been conveyed to the morgue.”

He noted that all the lions are in good condition.

“Forestry Commission wishes to assure the general public that no lion has escaped from the Accra Zoo,” he added.