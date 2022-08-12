The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the country’s only survivor of the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) has fully recovered.

This follows two negative tests carried out on the patient in 48 hours.

“The patient has since been discharged and reunited with her family”, according to a statement from the Ghana Health Service.

The recovered patient was one of the three persons who contracted the virus since its outbreak.

This means Ghana does not currently have an active case of the Marburg Virus Disease.

“The only survivor of the three has since recovered from the disease following two negative tests carried out 48 hours apart on the 3rd and 6th of August 2022 respectively, by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR). Ghana, therefore, has no case of MVD.”

Marburg Virus Disease was confirmed in Ghana on 4th July 2022.

Three cases have since been reported, with the last being on 21st July 2022. Two of the three cases unfortunately died.

In all, 198 contacts were identified in four districts (Adansi North and South, Prestea Huni Valley, and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba) of which 118 of them have completed the 21 days of mandatory follow-up and have since been discharged.

The remaining contacts are still being followed up and none has any symptoms.

In line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, the outbreak will be declared over 42 days after the last negative test if there are no new cases.

“The public is encouraged to continue to observe the preventive measures and to report any illness to the nearest health facility for attention. Even though Ghana has no MVD case currently, the Ghana Health Service, together with our development partners and relevant state agencies will continue to maintain heightened surveillance for MVD and other viral haemorrhagic fevers”, the Ghana Health Service further advised.

It said there are ongoing public education and engagements on MVD while efforts are being made to continuously review the situation.

The Service, with support from partners, has initiated a process for socioecological mapping to assess the risk of viral haemorrhagic fevers for enhanced surveillance in Ghana.

“The Ghana Health Service, working with our partners, remains committed to working toward protecting the health of the general population of Ghana”, the statement concluded.