The governing New Patriotic Party has cautioned its executives against endorsing flagbearer and Member of Parliament hopefuls within the party.

The NPP in a statement said this directive was “to avert the menace of internal Party wrangling, and factionalism, which usually arises when Party executives openly declare support for aspirants.”

The party noted that this is an issue that has resulted in electoral misfortune in the past.

The party was responding to a video in circulation, in which Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Party, openly endorsed one of the party’s presidential hopefuls.

The party has said it has since engaged Mr. Boasiako on the need for officers of the party, at all levels, to desist from such conduct.

“In obedience to the Party’s Constitution and the Code of Conduct, herein, all National, Regional, and Constituency Executives of the Party are once again cautioned to refrain from either endorsing or openly campaigning for any presidential or parliamentary aspirant,” the statement said.

Until nominations are opened, the party cautioned that “all prospective presidential and parliamentary aspirants are to desist from all forms of campaign activities including mounting of billboards and holding meetings with Party executives as that would be in breach of the Code of Conduct.”

It further warned that “failure to comply with this directive may lead to huge consequences and sanctions against such offending officer, member or prospective aspirant in line with the grievance procedures stipulated in the Code of Conduct.”