The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong says the party is confident of winning the 2024 general elections.

“NPP is confident of winning the 2024 polls following the successful appointment of officers into deputy national executive officer positions and directors of the party,” Mr. Kodua said at an event held today, Friday, August 26, 2022 to appoint new officers for the party.

Former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah was appointed as the new Director of Communications while Evans Nimako was maintained as Director of Research.

Below is the list of fresh appointments:

1. Deputy General Secretaries

a. Haruna Mohammed

b. Dr. Antoinette Darko

2. Deputy Organiser

a. Chris Lyod Neequaye

b. Kwaya Dzah

3. Deputy Women Organiser

a. Safiya Mohammed

b. Mariam Duah

4. Deputy Youth Organiser

a. Isaac Amartey Hyde

b. Sandra Sarkodie Addo

5. Deputy NASARA Coordinator

a. Hajia Ayisha Yusif

b. Abdul Taric Bonsu

6. Director of Elections

Evans Nimako

7. Director of Communications

Richard Ahiagbah

