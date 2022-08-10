The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says Zongo Communities across the country have seen massive developments since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office in 2017.

Dr. Bawumia says the setting up of the Zongo Development Fund has ensured that Zongo communities are not left out in infrastructural development.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at the swearing-in of the Board of the Zongo Development Fund.

“As we envisioned, the Zongo Development Fund has been a vehicle for inclusive and sustainable development for Zongo Communities and delivery of projects”, he emphasized.

The Zongo Development Ministry was created by President Akufo-Addo as a special development vehicle to accelerate development in Zongo communities, in order to bridge the development gap between Zongos and other parts of the country.

The Ministry in the past four years has undertaken several infrastructure projects in the areas of education, sanitation, roads, health, sports, and many others.

“There have been renovation and construction of classroom blocks, clinics, drainage systems, water systems, security installations, bridges, roads, entrepreneurial support, educational scholarships, astroturf, amongst others.”

“This has resulted in the construction of a number of ultra modern educational facilities such as classrooms, ICT centres and libraries in Zongos”, Dr. Bawumia added.