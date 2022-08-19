The Nurse Educators Group, the body of tutors of nurses and midwifery training colleges in Ghana, on Thursday began a partial strike across the country to demand better conditions of service.

The tutors have been agitating since 11th August, had has entered what they say is phase two of their protest.

They have withdrawn services such as marking of scripts and project works, supervision of clinical as well as conducting practical assessments except teaching.

The Nurse Educators Group in a communiqué dated 20th June 2022 at the end of its General annual meeting held in Sunyani called on the Ministry of Health to review the allowance of its members and other related issues.

The allowances they want to be reviewed include those for script marking, care study, practical assessments, labour and ward assessments, amongst others.

They also want the ministry to review the decision for the schools to reserve 30% of admissions for the ministry of health, scrapping 35% of interview proceeds to the ministry and wants the ministry to allow the schools to sell admission forms directly to prospective students.

Emmanuel Tie, the northern regional secretary of the Nurse Educators Group told Citi News “We need certain allowances that are part of our condition of services to be reviewed because since 2015 those allowances have never been reviewed.”

Mr Tie said the group wants the ministry to also withdraw policies that make it difficult for the schools to pay the allowances since they are paid with internally generated funds

“There is also this issue that is linked to these allowances, the ministry of health this pecked interview fees at GHC150, there are about 88 health training institutions in the whole country, they said 34% of the proceeds should be brought to the ministry, they sell admission forms and remit nothing to the schools thereby denying them the needed IGF and these allowances are supposed to be paid with internally generated funds, so we want them to review all these policies.”

Mr. Tie also said the tutors will embark on a total strike on first of September if they are not engaged by the government.