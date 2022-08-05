Mr. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi has presented health equipment worth GH¢36,000 from the Assembly’s Internally Generated Fund, to the Sanso Health center in Obuasi.

The medical equipment according to the MCE is in line with the Assembly’s quest to improve health care delivery and to bring quality healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people.

In all the MCE presented (2) Oxygen cylinder and flow meter, five (5) Penguin section devises, five (5) Drip stands, two (2) screens, a Suction machine, 15 bedsheets, Autoclave, 3 boxes of Cannula, 2 Fetal Doppler, 5 boxes of Giving set, Artery Forceps, 2 delivery sets, drum, 6 kidney dishes, among others, to the health facility.

At a short ceremony to present the items to the Municipal Health Directorate, the MCE said the support was in response to a request by the Health directorate concerning equipment challenges confronting the Sanso health center and other health facilities in the municipality.

He underscored the importance of having a well-resourced and functioning health center in that enclave.

He said, “Sanso Health center is strategically located to deliver quality health care not only to the people of Sanso but the surrounding villages such as Suhyenso and Nyamebekyere. This informed the Assembly to come in and support the health center”.

The Sanso Health center was built by the Chief and people of Sanso with the support of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.

Though the facility has been functioning, it has fallen short of the equipment needed to help it function optimally.

Adansi-Bonah however said the Assembly is focused on making Obuasi the hub of quality healthcare delivery in the region, hence has made a lot of investments in the health sector.

Madam Margaret Yaa Manu, the Obuasi Municipal Health Director who received the items on behalf of the Health center lauded the MCE for prioritising issues in the health sector.

She revealed that the equipment will boost the morale of the workers at the facility to deliver on their mandate.

“These items will ease the work of the staff at the Health center. They are befitting of the health center, and we are grateful to the MCE “, She added.