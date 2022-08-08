At least one person has been arrested in relation to the clash between students of Mensah Sarbah Hall and the Commonwealth Hall.

Relaying news of the arrest, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, revealed that efforts are being made to ensure peace.

“I commend them [police] highly. From what I see around, they are all over patrolling,” the MP said.

“A gentleman was picked up, and they are still working on him,” she added.

The clash ensued after an alleged attack on students of Mensah Sarbah hall who were on a procession by students believed to be from Commonwealth hall.

The violence resulted in the destruction of property, including the stealing of the bust of Mensah Sarbah.

The MP assured that a search for the bust was underway.

“Together we are all working to ensure that we find it. I would do my part. Security agencies are also doing their part, so together we would work and ensure that it is brought back here,” she said.