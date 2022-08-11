One person is feared dead, while seven others have sustained injuries after a vehicle belonging to the Ajumako campus of the University of Education, Winneba crashed into a tricycle on the Ajumako-Techiman road.

The injured, including some children, are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Eyewitnesses say the Toyota Hiace with registration number GS 9322-10 lost control, crashing into the tricycle with registration number M – 22 which had passengers returning from church.

Others have been transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching hospital for further treatment.

The Ajumako District Police Command was quickly called in to rescue the injured.

Residents of the area are also worried about the excessive speed by both tricycle drivers and other commercial drivers and want the police to intensify operations on the Ajumako-Techiman stretch.