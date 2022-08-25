Members of the City Response Team task force massed up at the Operation Clean Your Frontage secretariat in Accra over concerns about interference in the work.

The group alleges that some leaders of the New Patriotic Party in the Greater Accra Region are sabotaging their work.

Because of their complaints, they asked the secretariat to suspend their work.

Their protest came after the NPP’s Youth Organiser in the Greater Accra Region, Moses Abor, released a statement indicating opposition to the decongesting exercise at the Accra Central Business District.

The task force was commissioned to enforce sanitation by-laws in the capital.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Abor said the welfare of traders needs to be taken into consideration.

He stressed that “we must have an alternative for these women.”

“We are in hardship. Things are not going on well in the whole world. We must manage these people very well,” he added.

Mr. Abor also said he favoured dialogue when dealing with traders instead of force.

“I believe in dialogue; a long-term plan so that you will leave a legacy… Even in Kufuor’s time, they had to bring the military to Accra to sack these people. Up till now, they are still selling on the pavement.”